Engine 16 firefighters free terrier stuck in bathtub drain

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters freed Foxy from a bathtub, after her paw got stuck in the drain. Hopefully she got a good bath before, since she may not want to get back in there again.
Engine 16 helped free a small terrier by the name of Foxy from a bathtub drain. Her paw was stuck in the drain, but creative use of hand tools by the crew of E16 got the job done! pic.twitter.com/J9f4YTIZMv— RochesterNYFD (@RFDPIO1) December 27, 2022
