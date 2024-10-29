Engineering students battle in pumkin launch at UR campus

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An annual pumpkin launching competition took place on Friday at the University of Rochester’s River Campus.

The competition was among engineering students from the U of R, Rochester Institute of Technology, and Monroe Community College. They battled to see who could launch pumpkins the farthest and the most accurately with contraptions they built themselves.

Organizers say it’s a tradition beloved by more than just the engineering majors.

“This is probably our biggest event by far, just by the sheer size of taking over one of the busiest quads on campus,” said Max Colognesi, president of the UR ASME Chapter. “We get quite a crowd, and it’s quite a spectacle to watch something be flung 300 feet across campus.”

Students designed machines like catapults and air compression cannon launchers.