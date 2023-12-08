‘Engineering Up’ teaches STEM skills to students

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Teaching kids the power of engineering: That was the focus of an open house and student showcase Thursday at the Church of St. Luke and St. Simon Cyrene on Fitzhugh Street.

The church sponsored a volunteer program called “Engineering Up,” aimed at teaching engineering skills to Rochester high school students.

“We were talking about how the church could do something neat for the community, and this is where it came from — the church decided they’d give us the funding and the space and everything we needed, and off we went,” said volunteer Dave Young.

Each student selects, builds and showcases a project that they are passionate about, with the guidance of experienced staff.