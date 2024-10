GREECE, N.Y. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has removed Braddock Bay in Greece from its list of most polluted areas in the Great Lakes.

Braddock Bay has been on the EPA’s “areas of concern” list for a number of years. The Town of Greece was given nearly $10 million four years ago to reconstruct the beach barrier.

Since that project’s completion, federal officials say pollution is down and healthy ecosystems have been restored.