EPIC Women’s Conference runs through Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The biannual EPIC Women’s Conference began Friday and continues through Saturday at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The series of workshops brings hundreds of women from across the region together to take time to invest in themselves. The themes of this year’s conference include esteem, passion, inspiration, and courage.

Twenty two workshops are scheduled in topics like real estate business and understanding the power of friendships. You can see a list of workshops here.