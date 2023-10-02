Epilepsy awareness event held at Wickham Farms Sunday

PENFIELD, N.Y. – One in 26 people in the United States will develop epilepsy sometime during their life. The Epilepsy Alliance of West Central New York and the epilepsy division of Empowering People’s Independence (EPI), raised awareness about epilepsy with the One in 26 Challenge.

Challengers have 26 days, between October 1 and 26, to walk, run, bike or complete 26 miles with an activity of their choice.

Participants at the kick-off event at Wickham Farms in Penfield walked the first mile together.

