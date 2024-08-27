Episcopal Senior Life Communities golf tournament raises over $150,000

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The 27th annual Episcopal Senior Life Communities golf tournament took place on Monday at the Penfield Country Club, raising money to support the organization’s employee development programs and services.

About 140 golfers filled the course and donated to show their support for ESLC, which serves thousands of seniors with services and senior living communities throughout the Rochester area.

“This is the most important event of our agenda for the year,” said Loren Ranaletta, President of the ESLC Foundation. “I don’t want to say this too loud. Our goal for today is to raise $150,000, which is a significant piece of our fundraising budget for the year.”

The organization reached its $150,000 fundraising goal. ESLC’s employee development programs and services will benefit from the proceeds.

The beautiful weather made for a perfect day to play golf. News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen was the emcee and played in the tournament.

