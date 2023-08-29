Episcopal SeniorLife golf tournament raises $136,000 for senior housing in Irondequoit

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Nearly 150 golfers teed it up at Penfield County Club on Monday for the 26th annual golf tournament to benefit Episcopal SeniorLife Communities.

ESLC raised more than $136,000 from the event. The money will go toward supporting a new senior housing project at St. Cecilia’s Church in Irondequoit. It will include 74 moderately priced apartments for seniors.

“We have always geared ourselves around what does the community need. Today, we need supportive living and affordable housing for seniors. They want to stay in their neighborhoods. They don’t want to be in a health care setting. And that’s what we’re here to do for them,” Loren Ranaletta, Episcopal Church Home Foundation president, said.

ESLC broke ground on the campus at St. Cecilia’s Church in June. Called Ellen’s Place, it will be the organization’s ninth senior campus.

News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen emceed the dinner and the awards ceremony.