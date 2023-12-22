Equal=Grounds Coffee House is getting new ownership

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Equal=Grounds Coffee House on South Avenue is getting a new owner.

Longtime customer Monique Chatman will take over the coffee shop, which seeks to celebrate diversity including serving Rochester’s LBGTQ community, after the New Year. Equal=Grounds is currently owned by New York State Senator Harry Bronson and John White-Bronson, who started the business 18 years ago.

A statement form Equal=Grounds says Chatman will continue the shop’s mission of providing a welcoming space for all. The shop will remain open through the transition in ownership.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and uphold the principles that have made Equal=Grounds the staple it is today,” Chatman said. “Our doors will remain not only open but wide open to all, as we seek to provide a haven for people to connect, engage, and find peace of mind over a delicious meal.”

A statement from the Bronsons said Equal=Grounds has turned into a welcoming meeting space for dates, game nights, wedding ceremonies, and many other occasions. They said it has been an amazing journey.

“No matter who you are, what you look like, what your ability, who you love or how you identify, all deserve equity and justice, and all are welcome at Equal=Grounds,” Senator Harry Bronson said.