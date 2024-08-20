Equal=Grounds coffee shop owner speaks about Black-owned business month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — August is Black-owned business month, a way to highlight the Black entrepreneurs across the country.

News10NBC TODAY was live from at Equal=Grounds, Rochester’s iconic LGBTQ+ coffee shop on South Avenue. Monique Chatman is the new owner of the business started by Harry Bronson and his husband John White-Bronson in 2006.

Chatman said being a business owner gives her freedom and allows her to serve others. She said that she’d rather work 24 hours a day for herself than eight hours a day for someone else. Chatman wants everyone to feel welcome at Equal=Grounds.

“I want them to feel community. When everyone walks in, everybody calls each other friend, even if you don’t know the person behind the counter,” she said.