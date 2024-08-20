Equal=Grounds coffee shop owner speaks about Black-owned business month
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — August is Black-owned business month, a way to highlight the Black entrepreneurs across the country.
News10NBC TODAY was live from at Equal=Grounds, Rochester’s iconic LGBTQ+ coffee shop on South Avenue. Monique Chatman is the new owner of the business started by Harry Bronson and his husband John White-Bronson in 2006.
Chatman said being a business owner gives her freedom and allows her to serve others. She said that she’d rather work 24 hours a day for herself than eight hours a day for someone else. Chatman wants everyone to feel welcome at Equal=Grounds.
“I want them to feel community. When everyone walks in, everybody calls each other friend, even if you don’t know the person behind the counter,” she said.
Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.