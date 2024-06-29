‘Equity for everyone’: Gathering marks 55th anniversary of Stonewall riots, pivotal in LGBTQ+ rights movement

Gathering in Highland Park marks anniversary of Stonewall riots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — About 50 people gathered in Highland Park on Wednesday night to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots in New York City that launched the liberation movement for queer people.

“We should have the same space, the same rights as everyone. We are beyond talking about equality …equity for everyone,” said one attendee.

The president and founder of Next Generation Men of Transition, Brittan Hardgers, says what happened on June 28, 1969 is very personal.

“To be the first black trans person to run for City Council would never have happened if Sylvia and Marsha weren’t on the front lines that night making change but also teaching us that it’s okay to put yourself on the frontlines for something you believe in,” Hardgers said, referring to Sylvia Rivera and Marsha Johnson, two transgender women of color credited with helping to launch the riots that would eventually evolve into the LGBTQ movement.

But it’s not just about the past.

“The fight for queer liberation includes our Palestinian siblings, it includes our Nigerian siblings, it includes out Ghananian siblings — and all of our siblings subjugated by state repression and military occupation,” said Rochester City Council member Stanley Martin.

Allyn Harris Dault and his wife Jennifer also know first-hand the importance of this day. They relocated to Rochester from St. Louis to protect their family when the Missouri legislature passed certain laws.

“So one of the things that was passed was a law banning gender-affirming healthcare … and we have a trans child who is not yet old enough to need that, but will at some point,” said Jennifer Harris Dault.

Allyn Harris Dault says his family is safer here, but won’t ever be completely safe until there’s liberation for all people. But he uses himself as evidence people can change.

“I used to be a bigot and I am less bigoted now, and part of that is because of my family story, part of that is I have friends who opened up to me about the things that I did that hurt them and we had enough relationship that I could hear what they were saying and do better,” he said.

And that’s why these people gathered tonight, to ask all of us in this community to do better and work to create equity for everyone.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a legislative package to support LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and people living with HIV and AIDS.

The five new laws will rename the “Christopher Street-Sheridan Square” subway stop to “Christopher Street-Stonewall National Monument Station” as well as improve HIV-related testing requirements and timely diagnosis of the disease.

“When there’s assaults on LGBTQ+ rights all across America, we are the vanguard. We are the fighters. The torch has been passed to us as New Yorkers to honor those rights that were so hard fought for, and it’s up to us to make sure that that torch glows even brighter before it’s passed to the next generation,” Hochul said.

