Erie and Chautauqua counites see small tornadoes

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Rochester’s neighbors to west saw two tornadoes on Wednesday afternoon as the remnants of former Hurricane Beryl sparked storms that brought downpours, strong winds, and lightning.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF0 and an EF1 tornado touched down in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

The peak winds in the EF1 reached over 100 miles per hour and it had a width of 150 yards. Trees were uprooted and roofs of buildings were blown off.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo set a record on Wednesday for the most warnings issued in one day. There were over a dozen reports of storm damage in the Rochester area but so far, there have been no reports of injuries.