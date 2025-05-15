Erie Canal to open Friday for 200th, or ‘Bicentennial,’ season Friday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Erie Canal System is reopening for the 2025 season Friday for its Bicentennial year.

To celebrate its anniversary, there will be an opening day ceremony in Fairport Friday at 2 p.m. at the Colonial Belle Tour Boat site, with boat tours for the Colonial Belle also set to begin on Friday.

News10NBC is your Erie Canal Bicentennial Headquarters, and will have stories on the canal’s history, untold stories, recreation, and more. Those stories will air every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. only on News10NBC.

Throughout the 2025 season, there will be a number of celebrations across the canal for the 200th season, with some happening in the area as well, such as cruises on the Sam Patch in Pittsford, the Erie Canal Bicentennial Art Exhibit at Stony Point Art Studio June 6-8, and more.

Fairport will also be having its annual Canal Days June 6-8, where people can enjoy food, music, art, and of course celebrate 200 years of the Erie Canal.

RELATED: NYS Canal Corporation announces lists of events for Erie Canal Bicentennial year

For more on events happening in the area on the canal, click here. For more on events across the state, click here.