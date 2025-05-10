Erie Canal’s bicentennial season kicks off with blessing of the fleet

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The Erie Canal’s bicentennial season kicked off in Pittsford on Saturday. It marks the return of Corn Hill Navigation’s two ships, Sam Patch and Mary Jemison, to the Erie Canal.

As part of the event, a minister blessed the fleet ahead of what they say is one of their most ambitious seasons ever.

“This is a wonderful aesthetic contribution. And what Cornhill Navigation has done over the years is to open up the canal for people to see it from a different perspective,” said William Smith Jr., Pittsford Town Supervisor. “It’s for them to appreciate it in a different way, for them to appreciate its history, the engineering marvel that it constituted when it was opened up back in the early nineteenth century.”

Corn Hill Navigation has 800 cruises available and expects to serve over 20,000 people this year.

