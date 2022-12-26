Erie County deaths from storm has risen to 25

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The death toll from the weekend blizzard in the greater Buffalo area continues to climb. Authorities in Erie County announced on Monday morning the death toll has now risen to 25.

Most roads in Buffalo are impassable with huge snow drifts up to ten-feet high blocking roads and trapping people in their homes.

Hurricane-forced winds and snow is also causing whiteout conditions, paralyzing emergency response efforts. Abandoned cars, tractor-trailers, and buses are also flooding the streets.

There is a state of emergency in effect for all of Erie County. Traveling bans were lifted in some Erie County communities but there is still a driving ban in the City of Buffalo.

The Erie County executive spoke this morning on how the region is expected to get more snow and it will only hinder clean up and rescue efforts.

“Snow unfortunately is still dropping in the city and the north towns from 4 a.m. today through 1 p.m. tomorrow,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “Up to 8 to 12 inches is expected in the most persistent band area. This is not helpful as we’re trying to recover and clear off streets and get into areas that still have not been plowed.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul over the weekend called in more National Guard troops to help with rescue efforts. We have also just learned that the Rochester Police Department sent an 8 member team to help with rescue efforts. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is on standby.

The Associated Press reports that the nationwide total for deaths from the storm is 48.