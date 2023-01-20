ESL Federal Credit Union is giving $25 million back to members

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ESL Federal Credit Union is giving $25 million back to its members as part of the owners’ dividend program.

ESL president Faheem Masood made the announcement on News10NBC TODAY on Friday. He said this will be the 27th year that they’ve returned funds back to members, totaling $265 million.

Masood said ESL is helping the community by providing grants for projects and through its home buyers program. You can see the full interview in this story.