ESL Heart of Service Awards: ‘Mama Cindy’s 20-year journey sending care packages to troops overseas

HEMLOCK, N.Y. – News10NBC highlights the selfless work of volunteers in the community. Erin Mahon met with Cynthia Strasburg, known as “Mama Cindy,” who has been sending care packages to American troops overseas for 20 years.

Mama Cindy began her mission in 2005 by sending a package to her friend Wendy Parsels in Iraq. Since then, she has raised nearly $200,000 and shipped more than 71,000 pounds of mail to support troop morale.

“Being a mother, and a single mom for most of my life, I knew what it was like to be alone,” Strasburg said. “And to be in another country, and to be away from your family, to be away from your parents, your children, your home, your life, it’s very lonely.”

Each unit receives a snack box with a letter from Mama Cindy, adopting them and promising to fulfill their wishes as long as they fit inside a breadbox. In return, she asks for a hug when they return home.

“I keep doing this until they all come home, or the father calls me home,” Strasburg said.

Mama Cindy hopes to continue her work for as long as possible and wishes for someone else to take over after she is gone.

