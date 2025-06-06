ESL Heart of Service: Barbara Densmore changes lives through outdoor activities

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A retired Rochester teacher has spent the last 15 years impacting the lives of teenagers through outdoor adventures. Barbara Densmore, a former math teacher at Wilson, leads the Rochester City School District’s (RCSD) Outdoor Club, taking students on trips that include camping, hiking, and kayaking.

“I tell parents ahead of time, you give me your child, I will return a better one,” Densmore said.

Densmore began her journey with the club in 2009 when students volunteered her to be a chaperone. Since then, she has led countless activities such as kayaking on the Genesee, skiing at Hunt Hollow, and sledding at Black Creek.

“This is all leading up to our big five days out in the wilderness at Algonquin Provincial Park in Canada to a place called Camp Pathfinder Island,” Densmore said.

During these trips, students explore maple hills, master ropes courses, and learn to canoe and zipline. Densmore believes these experiences have a lifelong impact.

“It’s so life-changing. You can’t teach that kind of confidence, that kind of encouragement, team leadership in a classroom situation,” Densmore said.

Despite the positive impact, the RCSD school board canceled all three Outdoor Club trips this year, citing concerns about students crossing the Canadian border in today’s political climate. The decision left students and chaperones devastated, and it’s unclear if the trips will be approved next year.

To see and learn about the other ESL Heart of Service Award winners, click here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.