Electric car sales slowly on the rise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thinking about going electric or hybrid in 2024? If so, you’re not alone but there’s still hesitation from many about price, range and maintenance. AAA has been looking into the facts and myths about EVs. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke spoke with AAA Communications Specialist Mark Gruba about some recent research the travel company has done on the topic.

For more information about the studies:

https://www.aaa.com/autorepair/articles/true-cost-of-ev

https://cluballiance.aaa.com/the-extra-mile/articles/series/aaa-world/electric-vehicles-facts-and-myths