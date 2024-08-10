Even with preparations, flooding in Middlesex proves 'frustrating'

MIDDLESEX, N.Y. — The skies may have cleared, but plenty of people are still dealing with the impact of all the rain the remnants of Debby dumped on our area.

At the home of Anne Burnett in Middlesex, they were pumping water out of the yard and had moved their furniture when they heard Debby was going to bear down on them.

“We actually raised our door down here to prevent the water from coming in after her last flood so that’s been beneficial, but even still, we had only a couple inches to spare,” Burnett said.

They were prepared because it’s not the first time they’ve had to deal with flooding.

“So this would be the third — every time this happens, we have to go through insurance claims and, you know, rebuild so it’s frustrating,” Burnett said.

Other neighbors weren’t able to adapt as well. A man who lives nearby says this has happened before but he wasn’t prepared this time. The water near his house was almost up to a News10NBC reporter’s knees.

Burnett says it all happened so fast.

“Probably for a couple of hours it stayed behind those willows over there, but then all of the sudden within a half an hour all of a sudden there was water everywhere,” she said.

For now, the family says they’ll have to deal with a lot of yard work but are glad no water got inside the house. Burnett told News10NBC what would happen if it does.

“There might be a house for sale soon,” she said.

Neighbors say there is a firehouse up the street with emergency shelter for now and they are just hoping that no more rain comes to make it worse.

