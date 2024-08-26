Event aims to raise awareness for healthcare needs of Black mothers

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Healthy Baby Network held an event on Sunday to highlight the experiences of Black mothers. It’s part of Black Breastfeeding Week and this year’s theme is “Listen Up”.

The non-profit, which is dedicated to assisting pregnant women and families get the best start possible, hosted the event with music, games, raffles, food, and plenty of fun. The aim was to urge healthcare providers, local government leaders, and community members to address the needs of Black mothers.

Experts say Black women face challenges in childbirth and breastfeeding, including a painful history which has led to a decrease in the number of Black breastfeeding moms.

“Black women breastfeed at the lowest rate than any other race due to history of oppression, food sources,” said Jacqueline Lindsey, Program Development Director at the Healthy Baby Network. “Black Breastfeeding Week is a way to raise awareness to all of the unique challenges Black women face around breastfeeding and try to decrease that infant mortality rate.”

The event included representatives with both the Healthy Baby Network’s Motherhood-Fatherhood Doula and Breast and Chest Feeding Peer Counselor programs.

