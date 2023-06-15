Event at Rochester library on Friday aims to educate people about opening dispensaries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Dispensary Showroom on Friday is aiming to educate local people on what it takes to open a cannabis dispensary.

The showroom is from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Business Insight Center. That’s on the fourth floor of the Central Library of Rochester on South Avenue. The event comes a day after the state approved the first licenses for cannabis dispensaries in the Finger Lakes region.

The event will educate people on what an adult-use dispensary needs to become fully compliant and how dispensaries can create equitable jobs. Mayor Malik Evans and other local leaders will be there.

You can reserve your free tickets and see a schedule for the showroom here.