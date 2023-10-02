Event connects people with disabilities to adaptive services

ROCHESTER. N.Y. – The Golisano Restorative Neurology and Rehabilitation Center is giving people with disabilities opportunities to realize their bodies can do anything.

The center held an event recently to connect patients with services and organizations. One man paralyzed after a shooting in Rochester shares how the services have helped him.

The Erie Canal Boat Company in Fairport was at the event, too, explaining their adaptive kayaking programs for people of all abilities.

The owner was inspired by the story of one man in a wheelchair.

Peter Abele, Erie Canal Boat Company said, “I asked him why he doesn’t do it anymore. He said well I am in a wheelchair, and I said well that shouldn’t stop you. If you come back next week, we can get you in a kayak and you can go kayaking.”

Ethan Morgan was shot four times and said, “Being helped by nurses and doctors and physical therapists to learn how to live my life with only the use of my top half, it’s really hard but I am putting in the work.”

The Erie Canal Boat Company also offers adaptive cycling.



