Event in Brighton raises awareness for hostages still being held in Gaza

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Around 50 of the women and children taken to the Gaza Strip as hostages in the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel are expected to be released.

According to a Biden Administration official, three Americans are believed to be in the first group including a 3-year-old girl. In exchange for the hostages, 150 Palestinian prisoners, including some women and teenagers, will be released by Israel.

In Brighton, there is a display at the 12 corners to raise awareness for the hostages. There are posters of some of the 240 Israeli people still being held in Gaza after the terrorist attack, including posters of infants in strollers.

Sharon Shafrir of Bring them Home Now Campaign says she wants people to understand that this is not just a crisis but it’s a crime against humanity.

Uri and Yael are high school students from Israel volunteering in Rochester for the next year. For their safety, we were asked to only use their first names.

“So being from Israel, as our families are unsafe and unsure, seeing the support of the people of Rochester is really important for us,” Uri said.

“Being aware that people care just brings us a lot of hope right now,” Yael said.