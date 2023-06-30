Event in Webster gives fruits and vegetables to people in need

WEBSTER, N.Y. — An event at the Webster Town Recreation Center on Friday aims to give fruits and vegetables to people in need.

The Veggies to Go event aims to address food insecurity. Fidelis Care is partnering with local farmers for the event and plans to give away 200 bags of produce in Webster.

The Veggies to Go program started in August 2022 and has given out more than 23,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables since then. Five more events are scheduled for this year.