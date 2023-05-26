‘Every child deserves a name’: Revisiting a 1988 Irondequoit cold case

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. A decades-old cold case in Irondequoit is still open and authorities are still looking for answers.

Skeletal remains were found almost 40 years ago behind a home on Bay Knoll Road in Irondequoit. Investigators are still trying to figure out who this person was and what happened to them.

“So it was July 1988,” Irondequoit Police Captain Jessica Franco said. “A 12-year-old boy was playing in his backyard when he discovered the skeletal remains that were buried in a shallow grave.”

These remains belonged to a girl or woman between the ages of 15 and 20 who stood about 5 feet tall.

“So I was digging a hole and after I got down about two feet, I came across some bones,” Rick, who found the bones, said.

She is believed to have died in the late fifties to early sixties, meaning she was most likely buried there before the housing development was even built.

“There was a lot of construction going on at the time and up until this area was developed, it was originally an orchard,” Franco said.

Authorities say there was no trauma found on the bones, but the way they found her remains was unusual.

“They deemed it to be suspicious,” Franco said. “At this point we believe it to be a homicide.”

She currently goes by the name Jane Doe, but the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, or NCMEC, is working to change that. It created this facial reconstruction back in 2019.

“One of the ways we can do that is working with a CT scan or photographs of the skull that our artist can use to then apply their skills and their techniques to create a face of what this child may have looked like in life,” NCMEC program manager Carol Schweitzer said.

Not only that, but Irondequoit Police have been working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office and have loaded her DNA into a national database where it is compared to the DNA on file for other missing persons.

“Every child deserves a name,” Schweitzer said. “She deserves to be buried under her birth name and who she was and returned to her family, rightly.”

If you know who she may be or anything about this case, you can send tips to Irondequoit police at tips@irondequoit.gov. And if you’re looking for more information, you can visit the Irondequoit Jane Facebook page here.