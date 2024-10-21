‘Everyone goes all out’; Irondequoit neigborhood comes together for Halloween

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — If you drive through Somershire Drive off St. Paul Boulevard in Irondequoit, you may see a spooky sight.

Year after year, the street goes all out for Halloween. One of those decorators is Peter DiLorenzo, whose lawn is complete with ghouls, skeletons in a grave, and a smoke machine.

“Halloween is the best on Somershire. Everyone decorates,” he said.

Last year, the neighborhood got 3,500 trick-or-treaters which is 300 more than the previous year. DiLorenzo said the street also throws Halloween parties and, one year, there was a live band playing on a roof for Halloween.

This year, there’s a new animatronic man digging a grave on DiLorenzo’s lawn. He said the display took him over five hours to set up but its all worth it.

“Everyone’s always driving by in the day at night, they drive by, take pictures, kids get out of the car to look. It’s really just so much fun,” he said.

DiLorenzo said Halloween wasn’t always his go-to holiday but after moving to the neighborhood, he’s looked forward to coming together for spooky season.

“It was always Christmas decorating on Long Island. But when I moved to this block, spooky season comes around and it’s just all the excitement for it,” he said. “…Everyone just kind of goes all out. So it’s been just so much fun decorating.”