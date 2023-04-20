Ex-Greece Police officer admits to possession of child porn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, ex-Greece Police Officer Raymond DiPasquale, 57, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors on Thursday.

DiPasquale could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Officials say that between November of 2020 and February of 2022 DiPasquale had devices that he used to receive, posses, and view child pornography. DiPasquale possessed approximately 700 images and videos of child pornography.

Officials say some of the images and videos depicted minors being subjected to violence and sexual abuse.

DiPasquale’s sentencing is scheduled for July 25.