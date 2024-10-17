Ex-RPD officer who pleaded guilty to raping teen is due in court on another case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A former Rochester Police officer who pleaded guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl is due back in court on Thursday morning.

An Ontario County judge sentenced Shawn Jordan to 10 weekends in jail and 10 years probation for raping a girl in South Bristol in 2022. Now, he’s scheduled for an arraignment in a different case, this time in Monroe County.

Jordan is accused of exposing himself to a 16 year old in a video chat and behaving in a lewd manner. Jordan was arrested in that case in March 2023 and was suspended from the police department, later resigning.

