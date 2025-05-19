Exchange Boulevard water main break marks third break in Rochester within five days

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A third water main break in five days occurred on Exchange Boulevard in Rochester Monday morning. The city said the original pipe, dating back to 1874, was repaired 30 years ago and fully replaced earlier Monday.

While visiting the scene, there was still dried, leftover mud. The road is back up to two lanes, but there’s still a section blocked off.

The city said these breaks happen for different reasons and that they are unable to speculate on the cause of this break, or the two others that happened last Thursday.

Justin Johnson, the city’s manager of water distribution, explained the process of repairing these pipes and advised drivers on what to do if they see a burst happen in real time.

Johnson says people should get to a safe location and are advised not to park by standing water. Once they do Johnson says they can call 311 or 911, which can transfer to their department.

The pipeline serves Blue Cross Arena, but the arena was not impacted by the break due to a backup system, the city said.

Exchange Boulevard remains open to drivers, with cones in place creating a new lane near the arena where the road is partially blocked.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI