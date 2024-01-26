Excitement building for Summer Games

We’re just a few months away from the opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The world’s most elite athletes will compete at 15 venues across the city in nearby Marseille and on the coast of Tahiti, an island in French Polynesia.

This year’s games will include four new sports: breakdancing, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing.

The opening ceremony is set for July 26th on the River Seine and you’ll be able to watch that, and the Games, on News10NBC.

