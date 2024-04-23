Exclusive: Cab company owner says Rochester driver shot and killed ‘didn’t deserve this’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Since Dave Treese III was killed Monday morning, his grieving coworkers have been trying to piece together his last few hours alive.

Treese worked as a cab driver for the last seven years.

On Monday, a dispatched at Associate Taxi tells News10NBC Treese was sent to First Street to pick up a fare.

A little while later, his boss Averill Moore says Treese called the dispatcher and told them he had been in an accident. Then, the call disconnected.

Just after 4 a.m., Rochester Police got a call about an unresponsive man on the side of Bay Street.

It was Treese. He had been shot and killed.

His abandoned care was later found on Central Park.

Moore recalls Treese as a dedicated employee. If someone didn’t have enough money to pay, he would still take them to their destination.

Police believe Treese was killed during a robbery. Moore says this wasn’t the first time Treese had been robbed.

“And all they had to do was ask. He would’ve probably gave it to them, ’cause he got shot once before,” Moore said. “The guy was asking him for money. He just came out and told them, listen, I just came to work, I don’t have that much money, and the guy got mad and shot him in the leg. And now this? It’s like, c’mon. With this violence this generation, I don’t understand this violence and why they are so angry. I’m sorry. It’s just sad. Just sad.”

Moore says the manner in which Treese was killed was “savage-like” and he wants justice for him.

No one has been arrested. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.