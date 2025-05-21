Exclusive: Dozens of elderly, disabled residents at Danforth Towers and Hudson Ridge Towers told to vacate by Friday

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Residents of Danforth Towers and Hudson Ridge Towers in Rochester are facing eviction with little notice.

Some tenants said they were given just one week to vacate and are uncertain about where they will go next.

According to the Rochester Housing Authority, Family Service of Rochester abruptly ended its services for residents in the Enriched Housing Program. The organization reportedly owes more than six figures in rent on behalf of the residents to the RHA.

Attempts to reach Family Service of Rochester via email were unsuccessful, as emails were returned as undeliverable.

News10NBC’s Tom Kowalski has been investigating the situation, to uncover why about 75 enriched housing residents have been told to leave by Friday.

Gwen Kendig, a resident of Danforth Towers, said, “From my understanding, they were shutting everything down. And that’s why everybody has to move, and they want us out by Friday,” Kendig said.

Kendig mentioned that the eviction notice was delivered during a meeting last Thursday, where someone from Rochester Housing Authority made the announcement. She expressed her distress, saying, “Oh, it’s awful. I’ve been crying all day. I’ve been crying off and on all day because in a way, I don’t really have a place to go yet…So I don’t know if I’ll be homeless or not,” Kendig said.

Another resident, Jean Gordon, shared her feelings, saying, “Make me feel bad. They doing us dirty. It’s nasty. It’s real nasty. And I pay my rent every month,” Gordon, 84, said.

Rochester Housing Authority released the following statement in response to the evictions:

“Last Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m., Family Service of Rochester abruptly and without warning advised the Rochester Housing Authority that it was terminating its Enriched Housing Program (EHP) services to residents in Danforth and Hudson Ridge Towers effective 5/28/2025.“

“This is extremely concerning and a disregard for the residents of our facilities—people who rely on these services for their basic safety and well-being. The Housing Authority has been working in good faith with Family Services for months to recover six figures in back rent that they were supposed to pay on behalf of the residents who paid them to do so, yet our outreach has been met with silence or vague responses at best. To now turn around and give us just one week notice that the program will be terminated and the residents relocated is not only outrageous—it’s reckless and inhumane.“

“Let’s be clear: the Housing Authority has been doing everything in its power to prevent this crisis. We’ve been working diligently with the New York State Department of Health, our legal team, and yes, Family Services, trying to reach a resolution. We are furious that given this short timeframe, we are unable to resolve this issue, but will continue to work with the residents.“

Kowalski also visited the Family Service Communities office in Fairport but received no comment.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.