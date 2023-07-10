Exclusive interview with man who witnessed kidnapping

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We have an exclusive interview with a man who witnessed the terrifying kidnapping of a woman, right in front of him.

That man was working behind the front desk at the Microtel Inn in Henrietta last week. While he called police about the crime, we’ve heard from many of you who have asked if the worker could have done more to help.

I spoke to him and asked just that. I tracked down the employee and he tells me he has gotten so much backlash after security video was released showing what happened. He does not want to be identified on camera.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say early on July 5, a woman left a room at the Microtel Inn to try to get help at the front desk. they say she was a victim of sex trafficking. You can see her try to talk to the front desk worker before the first suspect, identified by police as Shuntiyana Sims grabs the victim and drags her through the lobby.

The front desk clerk says although he was in shock by all of this, he tried to help her. and figured calling the police would be the best thing to do.

Marsha: “A lot of people are saying you are standing behind the desk sort of just shoving papers left to right not really doing anything.”

Microtel front desk clerk: “I think it’s hard to know how you would react to this situation unless you are in it. I didn’t want to get involved and make things worse. Escalate the situation for myself and the victim. Cause I don’t know if they had weapons.”

