ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County District Attorney is sitting down with Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke for her first interview since body-worn camera footage was released of her traffic stop.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley answers questions from Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke. (WHEC photo)

News10NBC asked her about her behavior, her message to the community, and her future.

Watch at 5 and 6 p.m. below: