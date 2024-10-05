Exhibit explores history of photography to mark George Eastman Museum’s 75 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A special exhibit exploring the history of photography is underway at the George Eastman Museum. The museum, which is known as the world’s oldest photography museum, is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The “Life With Photographs: 75 Years of the Eastman Museum” exhibit gives visitors a look at its extensive collection, and explores the many ways in which photographs have come to share out everyday lives.

It will be on display until the end of August 2025.