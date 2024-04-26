Expect road closures or delays this weekend for Flower City Challenge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect some road closures or delays starting Saturday at noon for the Flower City Challenge, the annual half marathon and 5K on Sunday that will go throughout Rochester.

Cortland Street at Parcel 5 will be closed starting at noon on Saturday through 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The surrounding Parcel 5 Streets (Elm Street and Andrew Langston) will have no parking starting Saturday afternoon through noon on Sunday.

Rochester Police will help to control the flow to traffic on race day on Sunday. While streets will be closed during certain timeframes, local residential traffic will be delayed but accommodated.

Traffic will be able to cross through the closed areas as well, so not to completely halt transportation to churches, businesses and homes. Here’s where you can expect delays:

7:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Parcel 5 on Main Street westbound to the impacted streets on West Main, Madison, Brown, Morrie Silver Way, Verona Street, and North Plymouth Avenue from Brown Street to East Main Street.

Parcel 5 on Main Street westbound to the impacted streets on West Main, Madison, Brown, Morrie Silver Way, Verona Street, and North Plymouth Avenue from Brown Street to East Main Street. 7:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Main Street from East Avenue to South Avenue.

Main Street from East Avenue to South Avenue. 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m.: East Main to East Avenue to right on Buckingham to Park Ave to Goodman.

East Main to East Avenue to right on Buckingham to Park Ave to Goodman. 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Goodman from Park to Pinetum. No exiting off I-490 to Goodman Street.

Goodman from Park to Pinetum. No exiting off I-490 to Goodman Street. 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Pinetum to Reservoir then across South Avenue and then Reservoir to right on Mt. Hope. Left on McLean, left on Wilson, right on Elmwood onto River Trail at Genesee Valley Park. Wilson Boulevard from Elmwood to McLean during peak runner times will be restricted southbound, use Intercampus or Ford Street

Pinetum to Reservoir then across South Avenue and then Reservoir to right on Mt. Hope. Left on McLean, left on Wilson, right on Elmwood onto River Trail at Genesee Valley Park. Wilson Boulevard from Elmwood to McLean during peak runner times will be restricted southbound, use Intercampus or Ford Street 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Restrictions on South Avenue and Main Street.