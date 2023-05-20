Expect showers during Day 3 of PGA at Oak Hill

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – You couldn’t have asked for more gorgeous weather the first day and a half of play at the PGA Championship.

Friday afternoon brought downpours, and rain is expected again Saturday.

Oak Hill Country Club on Day 3 of the PGA Championship. (Photo: Amanda McDonald/WHEC)

If you or your family are among the 30,000 fans expected at Oak Hill Country Club, the PGA has some important information about the weather.

Here’s what the PGA wants people to avoid if the weather turns:

tall and/or isolated trees

hilltops and high places

metal fences

telephone poles

open fields

golf carts

bodies of water

That will be difficult because there are metal fences around many tee boxes and some of the most popular places to stand are surrounded by trees on hilltops, like around the 13th green. But those are the safety rules.

The PGA also wants people to keep an eye on the electronic scoreboards around the course. They will include weather updates and warnings about approaching weather.

If you see that, go find shelter.

Umbrellas and rain gear are allowed. So is any kind of footwear.

There are no rules about when you can have your umbrella up but there is etiquette and you’ll probably hear it from other fans if they’re behind you and can’t see.

Keep an eye on the First Alert forecast here and be sure to download the News10NBC First Alert weather app to keep up with changing weather on your phone.