Experienced pilot explains challenges of night flying near buildings and lights

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday afternoon, two Army helicopters took off from Rochester’s airport, observed by Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean and experienced pilot Sam Trapani.

The night before, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., American Eagle Flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided in midair with an Army helicopter, leaving no survivors.

Brean reported live from the Scottsville Road side of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, describing the powerful presence of the helicopters even as they idled. Trapani, a pilot since the mid-80s, shared insights after speaking with the Army pilots.

“They’re probably waiting for clearance for release,” Trapani explained.

Reflecting on the recent crash, Trapani remarked, “It’s an incredible situation. Unfortunate, very unfortunate that it took place. Probably avoidable.”

Trapani discussed the communication challenges that may have contributed to the crash. “The controller will typically broadcast on both frequencies at the same time, but the two aircraft, one on military frequencies and one on civil frequencies, cannot hear each other. So there’s a strong possibility that’s what happened here,” he noted.

Berkeley Brean: “Is it easy to see a commercial airplane in the sky or is it difficult?”

Sam Trapani: “In the evening, especially in an area with lots of buildings and lights, it’s difficult to see other aircraft even if they’re close by.”

The Army pilots were en route back to Fort Drum near Watertown.

