"Black Women is Art" exhibit at City Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Take a look at the “Black Women is Art” exhibit at Rochester City Hall’s Link Gallery.

The exhibit explores stories of several Black women — their trials and tribulations, along with their victories and successes.

You can see it for yourself: The Link Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exhibit is free and open to the public.