Expungement clinic offers second chance for those with criminal backgrounds

Clean Slate Act offers second chance for some with criminal backgrounds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People in our community Saturday had the chance to take the first steps toward a second chance at life at an expungement pop-up clinic held on Jefferson Avenue, dedicated to helping remove the barriers on employment.

“A lot of the people in this community unfortunately have had a criminal background. That criminal background is a barrier to employment. This zip code is one of the ZIP codes listed as one of the most challenging ZIP codes in the state of New York. And we’re working to, instead of looking at that as that challenge, we look at as an opportunity, an opportunity to help the families that have needs in this community,” said City Councilman Willie Lightfoot at the event.

The Clean Slate Act is new legislation that allows people to get their record expunged. Afterwards, they can get a certificate of rehabilitation, and can register to vote.