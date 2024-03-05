Facebook, Threads and Instagram are down for some users

Meta’s social media platforms Instagram, Facebook and Threads were down for many users Tuesday morning.

Facebook and Threads seem to be particularly impacted. Neither app was loading as of 10 a.m. ET, when reports of the outage started to surface on DownDetector.com. Instagram feeds aren’t refreshing for some users, while others are still able to access the app.

The service disruption follows a major outage in 2021, when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for more than six hours. At the time, Facebook, now Meta, said the outage was caused by “configuration changes on backbone routers.”

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on the social media site X.