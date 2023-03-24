Fact Check: Are those weight loss gummies actually endorsed by Oprah?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Spring is here and maybe you want to shed a few pounds before summer arrives.

There are lots of diet plans and supplements advertised out there that promise to help you drop the unwanted extra weight. One of those you’ve probably seen on several social media sites is a weight loss gummy endorsed by none other than Oprah Winfrey.

But a lot about the Oprah ads had us wondering if she’s really pitching them.

A screen shot of the ad circulating on social media appears to show Oprah endorsing a line of weight loss gummies. When you click on it, it directs you to what looks like a news article by Time Magazine. The headline says Oprah launched the gummies in partnership with Weight Watchers. It has quotes attributed to Oprah. And it says her product, called Great Results Keto Gummies, has been flying off the shelves.

But a closer look at this “news article” reveals it’s not from Time Magazine at all. The first hint was the URL doesn’t match. It’s actually topofferlinks.online.

Second, we discovered that at least one of the testimonial pictures in the article actually came from a 2021 story in the New York Post.

Third, no matter where you click on the supposed Time Magazine menu you’re taken directly to the store page of Great Results Keto Gummies where they’re ready to rush you a free bottle of their fat melting miracle weight loss product.

So why would Oprah associate herself with this deceptive ad campaign? The truth of the matter is she isn’t. In fact, it has become so prevalent, Oprah addressed it in a video on her Instagram page.

“I have nothing to do with weight loss gummies or diet pills, and I don’t want you all taken advantage of by people using my name,” she says.

Despite that, as of today some companies continue to use Oprah’s name and image. But you heard it from Oprah herself. Her affiliation with any weight loss gummies is false.

In her publication, “Oprah Daily,” a spokesperson is quoted.

“We are working to have the fraudulent use of her name and image stopped,” says the spokesperson.

In the meantime, the FTC has issued a warning and tips on recognizing fake stories that pitch celebrity endorsed products. Click here for that link.