Fact Check: Does sugar in water help your Christmas tree last longer?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As the holiday season approaches, many people are looking for ways to keep their Christmas trees fresh. A common suggestion is to add sugar to the water in the tree stand. But does it really work?

Brett Davidsen from News10NBC investigated this festive claim. After setting up your tree with ornaments and lights, you might wonder if water alone is enough to maintain its freshness. A quick online search reveals various recommendations, including adding sugar, aspirin, bleach, or even vodka to the water.

To find out the truth, Davidsen consulted Jill Sidebottom from the National Christmas Tree Association.

“Does putting sugar in the water with your Christmas tree have any benefits?” Davidsen asked.

“No,” Sidebottom replied.

According to Sidebottom, “Good old water is what they’re used to out in nature, and that’s what they want.”

In fact, she warns that some additives might actually harm the tree. “Some of the researchers I was speaking with felt like aspirin, for instance, might induce needle drop,” she explained.

So, what can you do to keep your tree fresh throughout the holiday season? Experts recommend ensuring a fresh cut at the bottom of the tree to help it absorb water immediately. Keep the tree away from heat sources like air vents, fireplaces, and sunny windows. Most importantly, add water daily.

Just don’t add sugar, as there’s no proof it will extend the life of your tree.

