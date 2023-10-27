Fact Check: Does the USPS send text messages about package deliveries?

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Have you received an unsolicited text message from the U.S. Postal Service claiming you have an undelivered package? It may have you asking if it’s real.

Will the postal service reach out via text message to update you on deliveries? We get the answer in our Fact Check.

Every day, millions of packages go out for delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. And there’s nothing worse than waiting for a package only to find there was a problem with the delivery attempt.

Lately, many people have received a text message purported to be from the USPS saying “Your package arrived at the warehouse, but could not be delivered due to incomplete address information.” It then asks you to confirm your address using the link provided.

It sounds legit. But, the USPS says don’t open that link.

In a YouTube video by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the agency warns, “These texts are part of an international phishing scheme designed to steal personal information from recipients. If you click on that link in the text message, you’ll be inviting the scam artist into your life.”

The link redirects you to a fake postal service website, setting you up to become a victim of identity theft.

Inspectors tell News10NBC the postal service does not send unsolicited text messages or e-mails. You can, however, request texts with a tracking number — which will not contain a link and does not charge for the service.

But again, that’s only if you signed up for it.

So, when it comes to these unsolicited text messages being from the USPS — that is FALSE.

To report this phishing scam or if you’ve been a victim, please visit the United States Postal Inspection Service website.