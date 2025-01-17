Fact Check: Is the Lyell Branch Library closing?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A viewer recently contacted News10NBC to say she heard the Lyell Branch of the Rochester Public Library is closing. Is that true?

That library, on the corner of Lyell and Avery streets, opened in 1985. We reached out to branch supervisor Dennis Williams, who said the rumors are “100% false”. In fact, the library has several crafts for children and families scheduled into next month.

A spokesperson for the City of Rochester acknowledged there is an aggressive rumor circulating about the fate of the Lyell Branch Library and they’ve received several calls. She says the city isn’t sure where the rumor came from. So the rumors that the Lyell Branch Library is closing is: false.