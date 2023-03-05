Fairy Godmothers of Rochester are back to make prom wishes come true

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The month of March kicks off the start of the 2023 Prom Season, and Fairy Godmothers of Rochester is back to make sure young women can find the perfect prom dress.

News10NBC hears from the organization, and the founder who was recognized Saturday by both the City, and County for making dreams come true.

For the past 19 years, thousands of young women were able to purchase their prom dresses, and all the accessories from Fairy Godmothers of Rochester without breaking the bank.

“Fairy Godmothers of Rochester represents I think the best of Rochester,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

In 2004 Fairy Godmothers of Rochester was founded by Rene Spallina, and her business partner, to show their children a way to give back to the community. Selling brand name prom dresses to young women at affordable prices.

“When you see the girls come in, they’re a little skeptical. They’re a little nervous, and when they’re standing in their dress at the mirror that they have picked you see, a total transformation,” said Spallina.

Today, Fairy Godmothers not only has a new permanent home at Market Place Mall in Henrietta, but also has new leaders. Spallina is passing the wand to two longtime volunteers. Saturday, she was recognized by several of our local leaders including both Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, for making prom night a night to remember.

“Making them feel like princesses. Boosting their confidences and providing opportunities to create lasting memories during a crucial time in their lives,” said Mayor Evans.

Spallina tells us why these dresses have a special meaning to young women.

“Their shoulders are a little taller. They have a smile that usually you cannot even begin to imagine where it came from, smiling right through their eyes,” said Spallina.

Ami Salzman, Director of Fairy Godmothers, tells us this year they’re well stocked when it comes to prom dresses, and accessories.

“We are back up in inventory of 3,000 dresses from all over Monroe County, and also from New York City, cause I did some shopping. Went to New York and got some dresses there. So, there’s just generosity all over this community. I am stunned. I’m really stunned,” said Salzman.

One girl named “Kiana” bought a dress from Fairy Godmothers last year, now she’s a volunteer at the store. We asked her what it’s like to find that perfect dress.

Kiana said, “When you find the perfect one, I feel like you know, you start tearing up. You get really happy. It’s like a really emotional thing especially since it’s now my Senior Ball. It’s like a really sad moment, it’s my last one.”

Fairy Godmothers of Rochester is only open during the month of March on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Click here for more information on store hours, and how you can donate a prom dress.