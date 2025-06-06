Fairport Canal Days: Musician shares excitement about performing; Look at forecast

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The Village of Fairport will once again be full of live music, local vendors, and iconic traditions like a rubber duck race starting Friday.

The 48th annual Fairport Canal Days runs through Sunday and coincides with the 200th season of the Erie Canal. News10NBC is your Canal Bicentennial Headquarters, celebrating how the canal changed the landscape, economy, and recreation of the region.

Musicians at the festival range from local high school bands to acclaimed local artists. Natalie Poole, a singer and songwriter, is playing at the festival for her second year. She said the festival is full of so much energy and offers so many genres.

“I’m here playing with a lot of my friends. So it’s always exciting to kind of go from stage to stage and see everybody and enjoy their company,” she said.

Poole said she hadn’t performed for a while, but got back into it after playing an open mic night at Fairport Brewing.

“I started playing music from there. I met the Fairport Canal Days folks and got to play here, which was a huge honor. And so it’s definitely a special place in my heart to play here in Fairport this weekend,” she said.

The live music takes place on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m., at five locations: Liftbridge West, Kennelley Gazebo (Eastman Community Music School), Fairport Junction, Village Hall, and Fairport Brewing Co. You can catch Natalie Poole starting at 11:30 a.m. at Fairport Brewing Co. and see the full lineup here.

Canal Days forecast

It’s looking beautiful for Canal Days overall, but watch out for some chances of showers on Friday and Sunday. See our forecast for when they could arrive:

