Fairport Canal Days returns Friday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Fairport Canal Days is returning this weekend featuring 250 artists, 45 food vendors, 60 bands, and 100 merchants. The festival runs from Friday through Sunday at the historic canal district on South Main Street.

The first night of the festival runs from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. It features a chicken barbecue along with a performance from Eastman Youth Jazz Orchestra at 6 p.m. and Northside Johnny at 7:30 p.m. for Canal Nights.

Saturday’s Canal Days run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s followed by Canal Nights with a performance from The Beatles tribute Mr. Mustard at 7 p.m. and Barenaked Ladies tribute Hello City at 9 p.m.

On Sunday, the festival will hold its annual Duck Race for Charity at 3 p.m. on the Liftbridge to support the Fairport Public Art Committee. You can buy a duck and get a chance to win prizes. The final day runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can learn more about Canal Days here. Canal Days is one of the largest juried fine arts festivals in the northeast, drawing about 200,000 people a year. The nonprofit festival is put on by the Fairport Perinton Merchants Association.