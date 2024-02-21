Fairport considering change in when school starts, lets out

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The Fairport Central School District is seriously considering changing school day start times.

School would start earlier in the morning for elementary school students and later in the morning for secondary school students. The changes would also affect when school lets out.

The district is listening to families and community members as they work toward a decision.

The superintendent says research showing the benefits of a later start day on teens is very compelling.